Federal budget transit funding will help rapid bus line: Gerbasi

The federal budget tabled this week promises the kind of transit investment cities have wanted for years, and it will mean big things for Winnipeg, according to Coun. Jenny Gerbasi.

The deputy mayor explained how the Liberal government is planning to provide “long-term, predictable transit funding… something the Federation for Canadian Municipalities (FCM) has advocated for.”

The budget includes $20.1 billion for transit projects across the country over the next 11 years—and while it doesn’t specify the amount flowing to each major city, Gerbasi said knowing the long-term funding amounts still helps with planning.

“Now we know for X number of years we’ll have this funding available to rely on it and can actually do long term planning for things like rapid transit,” she said, adding that kind of reliability is “game-changing for cities like Winnipeg.”

The formula that determines funding amounts will depend on ridership and population numbers—which means Winnipeg should get a proportionate share, Gerbasi said.

“Plus, the federal government share for (jointly funded projects) is going to be 40 per cent… in previous projects we’ve seen here we got much less, not even a third,” she said, adding it should “really enable Winnipeg to continue building out our bus rapid transit (BRT).”

The city is currently in the planning stages for the East Corridor which would connect Transcona and other easterly neighbourhoods to the BRT network.

Gerbasi said the federal government is paving the way to make that line more affordable when the time for building eventually comes.

“If the political will is there, the funding is there from the federal government,” she said. “Cities like Winnipeg have to know what’s available, it takes time to be ready to move on a large project like this, so it’s very exciting for the future of rapid transit in Winnipeg, I think.”

Other wins

Gerbasi, who will take on the role of FCM’s president in June, also noted a “significant housing investment” of $11.2 billion that Winnipeg and other municipalities will benefit from in the long term.

“We’ve been actively providing policy guidance and advice over the last several years (on housing), providing significant suggestions where we feel money is most needed,” she said. “They’ve been listening, and it’s been a really remarkable success in a sense that we’ve never felt more like local-level municipal perspective is at the table every step of the way.”