Winnipeg councillor calls for senior bureaucrat to step down or stand accountable

Unless the city’s chief administrative officer (CAO) changes how he does business, at least one city councillor says he will be calling for his resignation.

“Nobody likes to call for this, but we’ve now had months of the ball being dropped,” said Transcona Coun. Russ Wyatt, referring to CAO Doug McNeil. “We have no choice but to hold the CAO accountable.”

He explained how—to him—a lack of leadership and accountability has led to critical missteps.

Among other issues, Wyatt believes the city “paying an exorbitant price” for Manitoba Hydro land required for rapid transit expansion in 2016 was a result of McNeil not flagging the real-estate transaction as problematic until the “eleventh hour.”

He also said it was inappropriate that McNeil approved a sole-sourced contract for a consultant firm owned by Jeannette Montufar. When the contract was awarded, Montufar was under investigation for another unrelated contract with the city.

More recently, Wyatt found the CAO to be “cutting members of council off from the public service,” with council members being refused information “such as the report on Portage and Main opening.”

“The straw that broke the camel’s back” was the revelation that the city has to spend half a million dollars to buy land critical to the Waverley underpass project because of an oversight and no time remaining for expropriation.

“It’s one fiasco after another… with this latest one there was no briefing of council, just all of a sudden, ‘boom, surprise,’ an in-camera meeting, then it’s on the agenda,” Wyatt said. “There comes a point where you need to say ‘enough.’”

Wyatt doesn’t put all of the blame onto McNeil himself, but explained the CAO is accountable to council, and all other senior managers report to him.

“The CAO is not holding his senior management team accountable, there has been no repercussions on these fiascos,” he said, adding he’ll wait until council’s April meeting to see if anything changes. “I’m hoping certain things start to happen inside the public service.