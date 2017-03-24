Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend

Sugarcoated silent auction

Art courtesy of Winnipeg’s finest artists. One thousand cupcakes. What’s not to love? The not-for-profit Mentoring Artists for Women’s Art (MAWA) is bringing back its annual Over the Top! art auction and cupcake party. This sweeter version of an elbows-up bidding competition boasts works from more than 180 artists, plus 80 dozen cupcakes to nibble on while art viewing. View the art for free and get your bids in early at a Friday night party between 6 and 10 p.m. The art remains on display Saturday from noon to 5 p.m. and the cupcake party is Sunday from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 611 Main St. Tickets for Sunday cost $10 in advance at mawa.ca or $12 at the door.

Folk music meets comedy show

The f-bomb-dropping, folk-music-singing songstresses of the Fu Fu Chi Chi Choir is joining funny forces with improv group Outside Joke on Saturday night at the Gas Station Arts Centre. This not-to-be-missed show includes an improv performance based on original Fu Fu music in the first half, combined with Outside Joke’s own signature musical, backed by the songstresses in the second half. Tickets cost $15 regular price or $12 for artists and students.

Perfect Pussy in the ‘Peg

MTV News host, Perfect Pussy punk musician and music label founder Meredith Graves will be in Winnipeg on Saturday night to talk about feminist approaches to capitalism, DIY and domesticity. Whether you’re a feminist, a fan, an intellectual, or all of the above, you can make your way to the University of Winnipeg for 7:15 p.m. The lecture, followed by a Q&A, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance at ticketfly.com.

Time to be a fool

With a sunny, warm weekend ahead, it would be foolish to stay indoors. Why not head to The Forks instead for the Festival of Fools, which launches March 25 and runs daily until March 31? Take the kids to the Winnipeg hotspot any of those days from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. for circus workshops, dancing and performances.

Two local bands