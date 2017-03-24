Justin Florek lifts Milwaukee Admirals over Manitoba Moose 3-1

WINNIPEG — Justin Florek had the eventual winner as the Milwaukee Admirals topped the Manitoba Moose 3-1 on Friday in American Hockey League play.

Trevor Smith and Frederick Gaudreau also scored for Milwaukee (39-21-6), while Marek Mazanec made 32 saves for the win.

Patrice Cormier replied for Manitoba (24-34-9), the AHL affiliate of the Winnipeg Jets. Jamie Phillips stopped 12 shots.