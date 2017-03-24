Flood risk in Manitoba down slightly, still weather dependent

Flood risk for much of Manitoba has been downgraded this spring, but it remains high in some regions and is “dependent on future weather conditions” province-wide.

On Friday, Infrastructure Minister Blaine Pederson, Assistant Deputy Minister Doug McMahon, and Manitoba Hydrologic Forecast Centre director Fisaha Unduche offered the final provincial flood forecast of 2017.

Unduche said “the risk of overland flooding is generally moderate” across the province, but still highly dependent on precipitation still to come.

The region facing the highest risk of severe flooding is along the Souris River in southwestern Manitoba, which was hit the hardest by an early-March blizzard.

Pederson said the area “continues to be of concern,” and the province will continue to monitor the rate of “spring melt,” inflows from the northern United States and precipitation levels to be on guard against flooding.

Pederson added there are no major dike closings expected in the Red River Valley, and there’s now just a “low risk” that portions of Highway 75 will need to close.

More good news came in that “favourable weather conditions have eased expected flows” and mitigated at least some of the flood-risk in and around Winnipeg and the Red River basin.

McMahon explained there’s still a “good possibility the (Red River) Floodway will be operated” this spring if precipitation ranges from “normal to unfavourable.”



With the floodway operating, favourable weather will see Red River levels at James Avenue—currently sitting around 2.5 metres above normal as of noon, Friday—hit somewhere around 4.6 metres. If conditions are decidedly unfavourable, however, the river could hit 5.5 metres (18 feet).

City of Winnipeg spokesperson Michelle Finley said that outlook is “significantly better” than what the province first projected in February.

She explained city engineers will use the latest information to plan pre-emptive flood defences, including, potentially, sandbagging at certain properties.

“(They) will take those numbers and plug them into our flood manual—that’s a computer program—that analyzes river levels and tells us which properties would be at risk,” she said, noting it can take a couple of days to sort through the results. “So next week we will have a better idea if there are any properties that do require sandbagging.”

Notices will be hand-delivered to property owners once that list of properties is generated.

Basement flooding

In a prepared statement released Friday, the city of Winnipeg warned homeowners that the spring thaw increases the risk of basement flooding across the city.

“When river levels are high, the normal capacity of the sewer system is reduced,” it stated. “With heavy rains, there is an increased risk of overloaded sewers backing up through house sewer lines and flowing into basements that aren’t protected.”