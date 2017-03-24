Manitoba premier's approval sliding amid 'political turmoil'

The Premier may not see a problem with enjoying his vacation-home while in office, but his latest approval rating suggets Manitobans might.

According to the latest coast-to-coast report on premier likability from the Angus Reid Institute, Premier Brian Pallister’s approval has dropped five points in the past three months amidst “political turmoil.”

“Pallister defended his decision to spend six-to-eight weeks in Costa Rica each year, publicly apologized for referring to the debate over Indigenous people’s night hunting as a ‘race war’ and introduced a number of bills to, among other things, curb public sector wages, reduce health care bargaining units, and potentially increase tuition fees,” the report explains.

Despite that “turmoil,” he still has the support of nearly half of Manitobans polled—with 45 per cent giving him a stamp of approval, good for the second highest rating of any provincial leader.

It’s a new low for Pallister, who had a 53 per cent rating in September 2016, and 50 per cent still in December. He started out with 46 per cent approval in May 2016 after the April election.

But he’s not alone in that downward trend; Pallister joins nearly all of his Premier peers with a marked popularity decline, as only Quebec’s Premier Phillippe Couillard saw his approval increase so far in 2017.

But even with his approval falling, the percentage of people who actively “disapprove” of Pallister—42 per cent—is still lower than all but his Prairie neighbour, Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall.