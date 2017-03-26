'We’re all family now': 13 Syrian family members reunite in Winnipeg with help from 200 Osborne volunteers

Thirteen of Zainab Ali’s Syrian family members can finally call Winnipeg home, after 14 months of planning and more than $117,000 fundraised to date.

It’s a dream Ali said she never thought would become reality.

"It’s such a relief for me now (after) always thinking about them and how they’re doing and all that’s going on," Ali said during the first group interview for the lucky 13 Sunday. "I’m so thankful."

Ali worried for her displaced relatives living in Lebanon and Turkey, after they fled their war-torn country. But she didn’t know how to help them get to Canada.

Thanks to a fluke encounter at the Pizza King restaurant on Osborne Street, her husband, Joseph Chaeban, was introduced to Matthew Lawrence, co-founder of the South Osborne Syrian Refugee Initiative (SOSRI).

The group got started in Oct. 2015 and amassed 200 neighbourhood volunteers, who would help reconnect Ali’s family in Winnipeg.

Her brother, sister, cousin and their respective families—which include seven youngsters ages three to 22—arrived in stages between October and December 2016.

SOSRI continues to fundraise to help the Syrians integrate into the community.

Volunteers rented three homes in the south Osborne area within five- to 10-minute walks from one another and found jobs for the Syrians to start once they’ve learned enough English.

Through a flurry of emails and Facebook group messages, members find supplies for the refugees—everything from kitchenwares to ice skates—and services, like dentists and hairdressers who speak Arabic.

Then there’s the proverbial (or literal) cherry on top: Chaeban plans to reopen the neighbourhood’s beloved Banana Boat ice-cream shop this summer, with help from his recently arrived family members.

Although private sponsors are obligated to help refugees get settled in Canada for 12 months after their arrivals, SOSRI fundraising lead Ian Mattey emphasized they won’t be cutting ties after the calendar year.

"These families are giving to us, not the other way around," Mattey said. "We may have given them money and time and those sorts of things, but they’ve given us an opportunity to express our compassion for other human beings."

"We’re all family now, so you’re stuck with us," Lawrence added, jokingly.

Ali’s extended family laughs and smiles. They seem pleased with the new family they’ve chosen—or who chose them in "a leap of faith," as Lawrence described it.

"I think we need to come up with another word other than 'thank you' that has more meaning," Ali said. "Because 'thank you' is not enough."