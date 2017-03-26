Michael Hutchinson, Adam Lowry lift Winnipeg Jets over Vancouver Canucks 2-1

WINNIPEG — Michael Hutchinson made 28 saves and Adam Lowry scored a third-period power-play goal to lift the Winnipeg Jets to a 2-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks Sunday night.

Lowry scored the eventual winner with 8:13 to go in the third period to keep the Jets still mathematically in playoff contention, albeit hanging by a string.

The Jets' tragic number stands at one — with a loss or a St. Louis win the rest of the way closing the door on the post-season.

Mathieu Perreault also scored for Winnipeg (34-35-7).

Alexander Edler had the only goal for Vancouver (30-36-9), while Ryan Miller made 30 saves.

Lowry's goal came moments after Hutchinson stopped the Canucks on a shorthanded 2-on-1 breakaway and Blake Wheeler led the offensive transition the other way. Perreault wound up with the puck, made a nifty move down low and fed Lowry in the left face-off circle where he fired a wrist shot over Miller.

The Canucks got on the board first as the first period was winding down. Edler's wrist shot from the point weaved its way through traffic and beat a handcuffed Hutchinson with 21 seconds left in the frame.

The Jets would find their answer in the second. Winnipeg capitalized on the game's first power play, 13:51 into the second, when Perreault, Wheeler and Mark Scheifele worked the puck back and forth between each other before Perreault stepped in to Miller's right and fired a shot over his glove hand to tie it 1-1.

The Canucks were unable to win for the third time in four games and moved to 13-16-1 in back-to-backs this season after winning 4-2 Saturday night in Minnesota.

Winnipeg, with its third straight victory at home, improved to 19-18-1 at MTS Centre this season.