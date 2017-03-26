Winnipeg Comedy Fest hosts record number of comediennes for 16th year

The Winnipeg Comedy Festival is known for focusing on Canadian content, but in its 16th year, its diversity is also on full display.

Artistic director Lara Rae said this year’s bill has the most female comics ever—close to 40 per cent—and a bevy of shows highlighting topical issues like immigration and cultural criticism.

Ali Hassan, the host of CBC Radio’s Laugh Out Loud and Canada Reads, is presenting Muslim Interrupted on April 5 at the West End Cultural Centre. It’s a one-man show exploring his personal take on Islam and the challenges of being a Muslim-Canadian.

And it’s funny, he swears.

"It’s a comedy show first and foremost. I’m not touring a Ted Talk here," Hassan said.

Muslim Interrupted was inspired by his kids’ constant questioning about their religion.

"We were kind of in a period of self-discovery as a family and I think we’ll always be at some level," he said.

"They inspired me to do this show, but they have not benefitted in any way from this show. If anything, it’s given me an excuse to leave the house and be away from their badgering and incessant questions."

So far audiences have gotten a kick out of the show though, likely because they’re coming in with the intention of learning something new or wanting to feel uncomfortable, Hassan said.

"Especially if you do a one-person show, you have the ability to take people on a journey. If I’m in a comedy club and I start talking about 9/11, people will leave and with good reason,” he said. "On the other side, racists and hecklers aren’t coming to the show because that’s an expensive proposition. You can heckle for much cheaper elsewhere."

Rae said she’s also looking forward to Shazia Mirza’s set, The Kardashians Made Me Do It. She called the Pakistani-British performer "one of the bravest and funniest comedians in the world."

"You’ll have never seen anything like it in terms of the topics she covers," Rae said. "She is a fearless critic of the way that we’re living today and across the cultural board, she leaves no stone unturned, so to speak—or no stoning unturned."

The festival also features a huge crop of local talent, with Winnipeg comics hosting seven Rumor’s Comedy Club shows and appearing in the popular Upper Deck and Winnipeg Shows, among others.

After a strong showing at a local showcase, Andy Noble won the chance to perform at the Best of the Fest event at Club Regent Casino April 9 alongside big names like Mirza, Nikki Payne and Glen Foster.

He said he’s more excited than intimidated when it comes to stepping on stage with some of favourite funny people.

"It’s the one week every year where the locals especially get a chance to bring out their A game and they really get a chance to shine," Noble said.

All revenue generated from the Winnipeg Comedy Festival also stays in the community, supporting the Gas Station Arts Centre year-round, Rae said.

The comedy festival runs from April 3 to 9. For more information, visit winnipegcomedyfestival.com.

Funny females worth checking out:

• Jen Grant, who will be performing at CBC Radio's The Debaters on Sunday, April 9 at 2 p.m. That's at the Club Regent Event Centre at 1425 Regent Ave. Tickets cost $30 plus tax. She will be joined by the festival's own Lara Rae, plus Jackie Kashian, Julie Kim, and Amanda Brooke Perrin.

• The Feminist Gong Show, at the West End Cultural Centre (586 Ellice Ave.), on Saturday April 8, will feature the likes of Carole Cunningham, Robby Hoffman and Ashley Moffatt, with Erica Sigurdson as host. The show starts at 9:30 p.m. and tickets cost $20 plus online fees.