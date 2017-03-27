Osborne Village developer envisions micro-apartments for hotel revamp

The Osborne Village Motor Inn has been boarded up since 2015, though new plans for the historic hotel were unveiled over the weekend.

Ken Yee, senior vice-president with Cushman Wakefield Winnipeg, is coordinating the commercial space on the main and basement floors of the building.

He said he’s in talks with sports bars, restaurants, microbreweries and small grocery stores, all of whom may be interested in taking over tenancies.

A full gutting of the hotel will happen by fall, Yee said, while the building reopening is slated for spring.

Both the main and basement floors comprise about 23,000 square feet and there are plans to build adjoining patio space outdoors, Yee said.

The two upper floors will house micro-apartments, he added, ranging in size from 275 to 450 square feet with rents spanning $975 to $1,400. The residential space is managed by Fusion Capital Corp. No one from the company was available for an interview Monday.

Yee said he didn’t know the number of apartment suites that would be available, but said the new housing will help quench “huge demand” for lodging in the popular Osborne Village area.

Yee said he’s looking to mirror some local success stories with the new development, listing locales like the sports and gaming lounge Underdogs on Portage Avenue and the Canadian Brewhouse sports bar on Kenaston Boulevard as examples.

He said he isn’t opposed to inviting major chain corporations to set up shop either.