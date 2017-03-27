First female city speaker donates first female mayor's autobiography to schools

Students may be taking a bit of time off for spring break this week, but for some there’s a new book waiting in their school libraries.

Earlier in March, City Coun. Devi Sharma donated copies of former Winnipeg Mayor Susan Thompson’s autobiography, Her Worship, Moments in History, Moments in Time, to every high school in the Seven Oaks School Division.

The story of Winnipeg’s first and so-far only woman to serve as Winnipeg’s mayor was released in October 2016, shortly before Sharma and her council colleagues voted unanimously to rename the city’s administration building to the Susan A. Thompson building.

Sharma said she felt it fitting that she would donate the book, as she broke a bit of a glass ceiling herself when she became the first woman speaker of Winnipeg’s City Council.

She added she hopes for it to “be an inspiration to girls and boys alike to achieve their dreams in business, politics, and life in general.”

In an emailed statement, Brian O’Leary, Seven Oaks School Division Superintendent, thanked Sharma for the gift, calling her a “fine role model.”