Downtown Winnipeg retail program helps launch businesses that stick

An initiative that helps businesses get started downtown is continuing this spring, after having helped about a dozen budding entrepreneurs find their footing already.

The Downtown Winnipeg Business Improvement Zone’s (BIZ) Launch It retail incubator provides three months of rent-free storefront space to start-up entrepreneurs like current Citypalce tenants Van Johan and Motio Massage.

Jordan Schimnowski, owner of the latter business, said he never could have imagined having his own storefront downtown, but the Launch It program helped him prove the concept and then some.

“Since (opening) here at Cityplace, my clientele has grown exponentially,” said Schimnowski, who has grown his business from a mobile practice initially launched in 2013.

Since January, he said he’s reeled in about 100 new clients, and he’s also been able to roll out different essential oils and aromatherapy products, “which is creating some return business and buzz.”

He’s more used to gaining “four or five” new clients each week.

“It’s been quite a big difference,” he said of being in the central location. “There are tons of new people popping in saying, ‘hey we didn’t know this was here.’

“The increased volume has been a huge bonus.”

So huge, in fact, that Motio Massage is staying put.

“I went forward and signed a longer term lease… it’s been finalized, I’m probably going to be here for the next three years,” Schimnowski said, explaining how the Launch It support quite literally “helped me launch my business.”

He’s not the first.

Launch It alumni include Friday Knights Clothing, Josiah Galleries, EPH Apparel, Lennard Taylor, The Bannock Factory and other local businesses.

BIZ spokesperson Erica Urias said she considers the program’s success rate to be “100 per cent” because while not every business helped launch downtown stays put like Motio Massage, they all take something away from the process.

“Some have chosen to start a business in the downtown, some have chosen to start a business elsewhere, and others have determined that their business and or model need a different model to be successful,” she said.