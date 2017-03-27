Winnipeg police investigating two weekend shootings
Two men were taken to hospital for suffering gunshot wounds to their hands.
Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds to their hands following two separate shootings in the North End Sunday morning.
Police say they responded to the first shooting near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.
A 30-year-old went to hospital in stable condition.
Fifteen minutes later, police responded to a second shooting in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.
Again, police found a man – this time a 25-year-old – suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was also admitted to hospital in stable condition.
The Major Crimes Unit is investigating both cases. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).
