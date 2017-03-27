Winnipeg police investigating two weekend shootings

Two men are recovering from gunshot wounds to their hands following two separate shootings in the North End Sunday morning.

Police say they responded to the first shooting near Main Street and Dufferin Avenue at around 1:45 a.m.

A 30-year-old went to hospital in stable condition.

Fifteen minutes later, police responded to a second shooting in the 500 block of Selkirk Avenue.

Again, police found a man – this time a 25-year-old – suffering from a gunshot wound to his hand. He was also admitted to hospital in stable condition.