City continuing contract talks with unions under loom of labour complaints

Negotiations between the city and its unions haven’t exactly been going smoothly of late, as a special conciliator is bound for city hall to help settle one of a number of disputes.

On Tuesday, the provincially-appointed third party is stepping into contract bargaining between the city and its biggest union, the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) Local 500, after the two sides wound up locked in a stalemate.

The city filed an unfair labour-practice complaint against CUPE at the end of February, and now its president, Gord Delbridge, said he’s prepared to file a complaint of his own—but not before sitting down one more time.

Because negotiations are continuing, Delbridge said he can’t delve into the specifics of what’s gone wrong to date, but shared that an “unprecedented proposal package” from the city “created a lot of work” that CUPE had to step back from the bargaining table to review.

The perspective of Michael Jack, the city’s Chief Corporate Services Officer, varies slightly from Delbridge’s account—he said CUPE walked out of negotiations after seven minutes at the table, and “refused to allow the city’s bargaining team to go through its bargaining proposals and provide explanations.“

He said appointing a conciliator seemed necessary.

“Even that conciliator had some problem getting CUPE back to the table,” Jack said.

Delbridge said he views the conciliator as a “last resort,” and any perceived reluctance to getting back to bargaining was due to his understanding that “typically a conciliator would mean that you’d meet separately.”

Jack expressed a willingness to find a “fair and reasonable” solution to the ongoing negotiations, and eventually, a new contract for the more than 5,000 city workers CUPE represents.

“If we don’t, obviously CUPE has certain options available to it, so does the employer,” Jack said. “Either strike by CUPE or lockout by the employer—we don’t want to see either of those happen.”

There are at least two other dates in April scheduled for CUPE and the city to continue negotiations beyond Tuesday if need be.

Off the rails

In addition to the conciliator being called into help with CUPE, the city is facing arbitration interest in negotiations with other unions whose contracts have expired, including the Winnipeg Association of Public Service Officers, The Winnipeg Police Association and the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg.

Despite that, Jack said it isn’t “panic time” yet for the city.

“It’s not uncommon to file (for arbitration) and simply continue discussing, then you’ve got a date to look towards and can continue discussion in the meantime," he said.

“That’s what we’re hoping to do with both police and fire… we’re encouraged about the state of discussions with both of those unions.”

Alex Forrest, who represents the firefighter’s union, said he’s similiarly hopeful, with past negotiations contributing to his faith in the process.

“We had negotiated three straight contracts (before this one), and in each time we were close to going to arbitration but managed to sit down, cooler heads prevailed, and we were able to come to an understanding,” Forrest said.

He said he views arbitration and conciliators as “a very important part of negotiation,” but added that avoiding those measures is better than not.