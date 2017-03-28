2 charged with attempted murder in knife attack at home in Norway House, Manitoba

NORWAY HOUSE, Man. — Two people are facing charges after a man was attacked with a knife in northern Manitoba.

Police said they responded to a report of a stabbing at a home in Norway House just before 7 a.m. on March 23.

A 20-year-old man was stabbed multiple times and suffered serious injuries.

He was taken to hospital and later flown to Winnipeg in serious condition.

Sheldon Elliot Folster, 25, and Aaron Wesley Folster, 23, both of Norway House Cree Nation, are charged with attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, aggravated assault, breaking and entering, and several probation order violations.

They both remain in custody.