British death cafe concept to live on in Winnipeg

Two Winnipeggers are vying to make talking about death a piece of cake.

Dianne Baker and Jackie Avent are hosting a death cafe at Fools and Horses Coffee Company Wednesday evening.

Death cafes originated in England in 2011 as a way for people to talk about death in a comfortable space, while drinking tea and eating cake. More than 4,300 such events have been held around the world since, according to the Death Cafe website.

Registration filled up fast for the Winnipeg event, which can only fit 50 people. The waitlist is nearly 20 deep, Baker said Tuesday, and so the organizers are planning a follow-up event in the coming weeks.

"(Dying) is a universal experience that we’re all going to share. So why don’t we make space to talk about it in ways that are meaningful and respectful?" Baker said.

"The fact that (death) is the agenda gives people the permission to raise it without feeling like they’re going to be perceived as being morbid or peculiar in some way."

Avent encouraged past participants to start their own death cafes, too.

"Once you’ve attended one or become involved, all you have to do is create the space," she said. "'Come and talk about death and eat some cake.' That’s a very simple concept."

Last November, the pair hosted a death cafe at the Fort Rouge Leisure Centre, which attracted 40 people from around the ages of 16 to 80, Baker said.

Though they prepared conversation prompts in envelopes, no one reached for them. Conversations flowed easily and there were some tears shed.

"It was emotional because some people had some recent experiences (with death) that were very poignant and very close to them," Baker said. "There were also times when people just told stories of absolutely beautiful experiences of saying goodbye to a loved one (that) stirred compassionate tears."

"The flavour of what the event is going to be like is really brought by the participants themselves," Avent added.

Feedback from guests in November was "overwhelmingly positive," according to Baker, with a few people expressing how "inspired and uplifted" they felt afterward.

Baker and Avent are also planning subsequent events, including a free movie night at Sturgeon Creek United Church April 21 and home funeral practicum workshops on April 22, 23, 25 and 26.