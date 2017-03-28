Thieves run off with $20K of canola seed from southern Manitoba farm

A southern Manitoba farm is running short on canola seed, after thieves made off with $20,000 worth of the supply last week.

On March 19, Carberry RCMP received report of a silo break-in on a rural property off Highway 2, about 10 kilometres west of Glenboro.

The suspects brought a grain auger to the farm and used it to remove the canola seed from the silo. They then left the auger behind and drove off with their newly filled grain truck.