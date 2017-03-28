Dead goat, pony with ears removed found in ditch near Brandon

RCMP and the province's veterinary office are investigating animal cruelty after a dead goat and a dead miniature pony with its ears removed were found dumped in a ditch near Brandon, Man.

Police say both animals were found in separate ditches about three days apart in the RM of Whitewater, Man. about 15 km south of Brandon.

The goat's back legs were tied up, according to an RCMP press release.

It's unclear when the animals were left there, as there were different levels of snow cover.

Officers are working with the Chief Veterinary Office of Manitoba on this investigation.