Manitoba police investigate dead goat, miniature pony found in ditches

BRANDON, Man. — RCMP in southwestern Manitoba are investigating two cases of cruelty to animals involving a dead goat and a miniature pony.

Brandon Mounties say the animals had their ears removed and the goat had its back legs tied up.

The animals were found in separate ditches about three days apart in the Rural Municipality of Whitewater, about 15 kilometres south of Brandon.

It is unclear when the animals were left as there were different levels of snow cover.