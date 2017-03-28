Manitoba reducing ambulance fees to $425, still among highest in Canada
WINNIPEG — Ambulance fees are going down slightly in Manitoba starting Saturday.
Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says ambulance fees will go down to $425 or the base fee charged by the service provider if it is lower.
Ambulance fees were reduced at the beginning of the year bringing them down a total of $50.
Even with the decrease, Manitoba still has among the highest ambulance fees in Canada.
The Progressive Conservative government promised to slash the fees in half over four years.
Goertzen says the province will continue to work with regional health authorities to continue cutting fees over the next three years.
