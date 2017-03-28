Manitoba reducing ambulance fees to $425, still among highest in Canada

WINNIPEG — Ambulance fees are going down slightly in Manitoba starting Saturday.

Health Minister Kelvin Goertzen says ambulance fees will go down to $425 or the base fee charged by the service provider if it is lower.

Ambulance fees were reduced at the beginning of the year bringing them down a total of $50.

Even with the decrease, Manitoba still has among the highest ambulance fees in Canada.

The Progressive Conservative government promised to slash the fees in half over four years.