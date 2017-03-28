Winnipeg cannabis advocate arrested amid reports of pending pot legalization

As news leaked Sunday of the federal government's plans to table legislation legalizing marijuana by next summer, Eddy Barahona was emerging from a night spent in jail after being arrested and charged with pot-related offences.

"I don't understand how we can arrest people for practising with medicine or why we're still putting people in jail for something that's going to be legalized in a matter of time," he said in an interview Monday.

Barahona was rubbing his eyes, which still stung from being pepper-sprayed over the weekend, during an interview Monday at Vapes Off Main.

He volunteers at the medical marijuana lounge and resource centre on St. Mary's Rd., which he said was robbed by four masked men on Saturday night.

"One of them had a machete and put it to my face after he pepper sprayed me," Barahona said.

After he punched one of the robbers and ran out the back door, Barahona said he called police.

When they arrived minutes later, Barahona said the tables were turned — him and a friend were arrested for having 10 marijuana plants and 10 vials of cannabidiol oils on site. The robbers got away unscathed.

Barahona said he and his friend spent Saturday night in jail and were released Sunday.

Barahona also said the products police found belonged to cancer patients, who use them on site, and neither the plants, nor the oils are sold for profit.

A police spokesperson confirmed Monday the lounge location at 958 St. Mary's Rd. "has been added to our marijuana grow-op list" as of Sunday. She said she couldn’t elaborate on the alleged robbery and what items were seized at Vapes Off Main.

Canadian cannabis advocate Steven Stairs said the incident speaks to a public need to pressure police to "stop wasting our taxpayer dollars on arresting people who are just trying to help" medical marijuana patients.

"We need to be able to work somehow in the interim (before marijuana legalization) to find a way to let these people establish legal businesses while not getting arrested," Stairs said.

He called the pending pot legalization a great opportunity for Manitoba to be a leader in a burgeoning industry.

"The Conservative government is known for being about less regulations, less taxes ... that's all great for the cannabis industry," Stairs said, adding there should be regulatory frameworks in place for large-scale producers and small "mom and pop shops” wanting to sell pot.

Canadian marijuana stocks got a boost Monday following reports that the federal government will introduce a bill next month that aims to legalize pot by July 1, 2018.

Barahona reopened Vapes Off Main on Monday, too, affirming the lounge is “not intimidated or scared” to stay open.