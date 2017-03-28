Winnipeg police board 'short-handed' after another member quits

The already-short-staffed Winnipeg Police Board has lost another member, but the first of two members to resign this year isn’t sure why he hasn’t been replaced.

“I’m surprised they haven’t filled the position or the mayor (Brian Bowman) hasn’t found a replacement yet,” said North Kildonan Coun. Jeff Browaty, who resigned as the board’s chairperson Feb. 8.

“I’m guessing there just aren’t a lot of people lining up to take it, honestly.”

Mynarski Coun. Ross Eadie, now the lone council member on the board, said he suspects there “could be trouble finding somebody,” adding that the workload could have something to do with it.

That is how the board lost its finance chair this week, as Derek Johannson tendered his resignation—Eadie said he left because of “the workload as well as sitting on other boards,” including a role as vice-chairperson of the Winnipeg Regional Health Authority.

Browaty recalls the position being “more of a time commitment than anticipated,” noting the chairperson in particular “spends more time than the other members of the committee” lining things up and serving the board away from meetings.

But it’s that extra work unique to the chair that Eadie said is missing from the board.

“I don’t think it’s right,” Eadie said. “Now we’re down two people, and frankly, the board needs leadership.”

He said vice-chairperson Barry Tuckett has stepped up, “but he never thought he’d be in a place with all of that work.”

Eadie actually chaired the March meeting himself for lack of Browaty’s replacement, but said “chairing a formal meeting is one thing,” and being a proper chairperson is another.

“Do you know how many countless meetings and discussions go on before (police board meeting) reports hit each month? It’s a mess,” he said.

Eadie explained that without the chairperson role filled, he’s worried the board will fall behind on fulfilling its mandate efficiently—especially now that it’s down by two members.

“We’ve got the strategic plan but we’ve just touched the tip of the iceberg reviewing police service policies,” he said. “We’ve been strategic, did bias-free policing, use of force… but there’s a whole list of things we’re supposed to consider.”