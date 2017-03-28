University of Winnipeg Bike Lab saved, will operate through summer

Squeaky wheels can continue to get greased well into the summer, since one volunteer of the University of Winnipeg Bike Lab proved that old adage true this week.

On Monday night, Madison Zienkiewicz went to the University of Winnipeg Student’s Association (UWSA) board meeting and stopped it from being shuttered for spring and summer.

Earlier in March, Zienkiewicz learned the bike lab would close by the end of April and remain shut down for the prime cycling season because of a budget “oversight” following its move.

It was closed in May 2016 during a relocation to a more visible location on campus, so summer operations were removed from the budget and then not replaced.

In an earlier interview, Tiffani Sawatsky, who manages the bike lab, confirmed for Metro that the community repair hub just “doesn’t have the funding to be open year-round” like it once did, an issue compounded by the fact that its few part-time staff became unionized and (the UWSA) implemented a "living wage," raising costs slightly.

All of that meant the bike lab, funded through a $2 student levy, would likely close by the end of April like other student services.

Zienkiewicz responded by surveying fellow students, rallying support through a petition, and eventually attending a UWSA board meeting Monday night, where she made her case for keeping the bike lab open for when cyclists from the university and broader community need it most.

“What I had to do was go to the board, convince them it was worth it, give them the whole spiel,” Zienkiewicz said.

From there, she noted executive members including Kevin Settee and Sadie-Phoneix Lavoie backed her cause.

“They talked about what the bike lab does for the community, what it could do with more funding,” she said.

Settee said he understood where Zienkiewicz was coming from after she invited him to the bike lab before Monday’s meeting.

“There were some volunteers that weren’t too happy about the bike lab being closed,” he said. “I think having it open during the spring and summer is logical, people are biking more… it obviously promotes health and wellness, you’re helping the community, there’s a bunch of different good things.

“So I told (Zienkiewicz) if you really want, come to the board meeting and talk about the importance of the bike lab.”

In the end, the UWSA passed a motion to keep the bike lab open for the summer with a one-time allocation of $10,000 that will be made official Wednesday.

“That’s enough money to keep it open for 12-hours per week,” Settee said, adding the UWSA is “going to have to shift some things around in the budget.”

He explained that long-term, sustainable operations depend on the levy increasing, or partial closure during a different time of year, as the budget the UWSA is currently working with can keep it open for just nine months.

“What happens over the summer—how many volunteers show up, how much students use it, how much it's wanted—if it goes well, the operating levy might go up,” Settee said, floating $5 as a number that could substantially change the bike lab’s financial situation.

But whether the levy should go up at all would be up to students, likely put to the U of W population through a referendum in October.