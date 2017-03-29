Edward Snowden to give live-broadcast lecture at University of Winnipeg

Winnipeggers will soon be able to see Edward Snowden speak at a local university lecture – albeit from live broadcast.

The former U.S. intelligence officer and whistleblower is participating in the University of Winnipeg's series of lectures this spring, entitled the Axworthy Distinguished Lectures on Social Justice and the Public Good. Snowden, known for revealing that the National Security Agency was seizing private records of billions of U.S. citizens, will speak May 9.

Vandana Shiva, an Indian scholar, eco-feminist and author of more than 20 books, including "This Is What Democracy Looks Like," will also speak during the series May 25.

Passes for the CLASS Spring Institute, which guarantees seating at all the lectures, will be available March 30. Otherwise, seating will be limited at both free lectures. Details and the speaker schedule are available on the university's website.

The other speakers for the series include:

• Renowned American activist, Angela Davis

• Canadian Inuit activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee, Sheila Watt-Cloutier

• Canadian poet and writer Gary Geddes

• Former justice and chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Senator Murray Sinclair

• Global health champion, Dr. Rohit Ramchandani (via webcast)

• American environmentalist and economist Winona LaDuke