Manitoba-made flooring to tile rennovated MTS Centre concourse

Any fan catching a Winnipeg Jets home game next season will pass through a newly renovated concourse, and over a sustainable, Manitoba-made "reazzo" flooring material.

True North Sports and Entertainment is livening up the downtown barn with a $12 million facelift that includes a fully new aesthetic with the Jets colour palette and an aviation theme throughout.

It’s a big project, one of the biggest in the city of Winnipeg, from a square footage perspective, and all of the square footage underfoot will be sourced from a local company that says their unique product is “the biggest revolutionary change to Terrazzo flooring in 100 years.”

Mike Kolas, President and CEO of Antex Western in Winnipeg, said the flooring compound he’s supplying for the job isn’t just more sustainable, more affordable, and much faster to install, “it’s also a good success story for Manitoba.”



“It was all developed here, the whole concept, formulations, everything was developed right here in Winnipeg and it’s going into a Winnipeg iconic building,” he said.

Kolas explained that his take on Terrazzo—a highly durable flooring material made of chipped marble and other minerals set in concrete and polished—is actually made using “construction debris.”

Crushed rock, window glass, mirrors;“It’s waste,” Kolas said.



He’s been fiddling with the mix since 2011, changing the amounts and sources of recycled aggregates, and has the formula to a point where it’s 100 per cent epoxy and petrochemical free, plus it’s made with 50 per cent less cement.

“Some architects asked us what it was, and we made up the name… it’s recycled material terrazzo… so we called it reazzo,” Kolas said.

As well, regular terrazzo is installed typically with a bucket and trowel, “you can do a few square feet at a time.”

Kolas said at that rate, it wouldn’t even be installed in the MTS Centre by next season.

“It’s not possible to do a job that size using terrazzo.”

But Reazzo can be delivered to the site by cement truck, put into pumping machines, and be spread quickly across the floor.

“We can do in one hour what it used to take us three days to do (with terrazzo) because we formulated the product to be delivered that way, it goes amazingly fast,” Kolas said. “Plus it contains the sustainability features… and the durability.”

The durability adds to the sustainability, he added.

“Any other type of flooring, after 10-years you’d have to tear it out and fill a landfill… I’ve been doing that kind of work for 35 years,” Kolas said. “When you put Reazzo in you never take it out, it never wears out… maybe you have to polish it but that’s it, Terrazzo is in the Sistine chapel—this stuff lasts.”

Another favourite local venue with Reazzo flooring, Half Pints brewery, actually uses broken beer bottles in the mix, which Kolas said just felt “apropos.”

It’s a fun anecdote for anyone making a beer run, but the foot traffic trekking across Reazzo at the MTS Centre is considerably higher volume, so Kolas is “in the process of scaling up.”