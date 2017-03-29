Canada 150 Via Rail pass a golden ticket to Churchill, if you can get one

This summer, polar bears, beluga whales, dog sledding and everything that makes Churchill an acclaimed travel destination may be more accessible than ever.

The recently announced Canada 150 Youth Pass from Via Rail promises travellers between 12 and 25-years-old an affordable $150 fare to any stop from coast-to-coast, as well as to Manitoba’s photogenic northern border.

The pass has proven so popular that the rail company first had to pause sales due to “technical difficulties,” and eventually suspend them temporarily, as they announced on Twitter late Wednesday afternoon.

Travel Manitoba travel counsellor Emilie Messier said that if passes sold are honoured or anyone can get their hands on one, it would be a “great deal, if you can get it.”

She explained that July, the only month the pass would be valid for, is even one of the best times to visit Churchill.

“That’s actually a really great time to see the polar bears, beluga whales, and I’ve also heard from visitors who say they’ve seen the Northern Lights at that time,” Messier said. “That’s when you can see the whole trifecta.”

Typical travel options—either plane or train—usually cost around $500 minimum, “depending on the season.”

“If you can get it for $150, that takes a lot of the cost out of it to start,” Messier said.

From there, she said there are multiple tour operators offering various packages for accommodations and adventures for any explorer; whether they prefer landscape photography, dog-sledding, a guided bear tour or bird watching.

“Some will also do tours with belugas and bears combined for one price,” she said.

A statement from VIA rail circulated to customers inquiring about the pass Wednesday said more information will come out about it soon, but for now, “due to high demand, sales of the Canada 150 Youth pass are temporarily suspended.”

If sales reopen, Messier said it’s worth it to get to Churchill for cheap.