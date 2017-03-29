Reeve of Emerson urges Trudeau to visit, suspend Safe Third Country Agreement

After Justin Trudeau made a quick stop in Winnipeg Wednesday to reiterate childcare promises, the reeve of Emerson-Franklin said he wished the prime minister would have also swung by his municipality to discuss border security.

At a morning press conference, Trudeau briefly restated the government’s position to remain firm on the Safe Third Country Agreement, which is meant to prevent asylum seekers from filing multiple refugee claims between Canada and the U.S.

"We continue to look and reflect very carefully on our international obligation, on our refugee and immigration system. We’re very aware that the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees continues to support both the Third Country Agreement and the processes in place in Canada and the United States,” Trudeau said during a morning press conference.

"But we know how important it is that Canadians have confidence, both in the integrity of our borders and in the integrity of our immigration system."

On Wednesday, results from an Ipsos poll conducted for Global News revealed over 90 per cent of Canadians think the government ought to change its approach when dealing with asylum seekers.

If Janzen had face time with Trudeau, he said he would voice his concerns.

"I would be telling him, 'Let’s suspend this Third Country Agreement and reorganize our immigration system and get more people on the ground to help with all these refugees coming over,'" Janzen said Wednesday.

"It’s not that we don’t want these asylum seekers in Canada, it’s how they’re coming in," he continued.

"The people in Emerson are getting more concerned all the time. It is getting nice, we’re going to have bonfires outside. We don’t want people running around through town, through our yards in the middle of the night."

RCMP stopped releasing weekly statistics about how many asylum seekers they apprehend crossing the border in early March, a move Janzen called "frustrating."

Monthly figures on the Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada website show 161 people were intercepted by Manitoba RCMP between January and February. Janzen estimated there have been "well over 100 (border crossers) since then," but he can't confirm his guess because RCMP won't give him data.

Janzen said establishing communication with Trudeau would help him and the municipal council figure out next steps for an expected asylum seeker influx come spring and summer.

"It would be nice to go over with the Prime Minister what his true intentions are. I don’t care if I can’t say anything in the media, but at least give us some idea of what we should be planning for because this is directly affecting us," he said.

Janzen is mulling setting up a tent with lights near the border so would-be refugees walking to Canada might know what direction to head, and therefore avoid traipsing through town at night.

"I know the RCMP don’t like that idea, but I said, 'They’re coming anyways.' So I mean let’s accommodate them a little bit," Janzen said. "Let’s be a little humanitarian in a way, and also keep them out of the town of Emerson so there isn’t confrontation."