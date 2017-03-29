City hall hiring freeze doesn't mean no hiring

Earlier in March the City of Winnipeg implemented a hiring freeze, but that doesn’t actually mean the city isn’t hiring any new staff.

Roberta Marsh, the city’s manager of human resources, said what it does mean is “since the implementation of the hiring freeze, no new postings have gone out.”

But postings for new jobs that were online before March 9 “would go forward as normal” and be filled.

“So for example, we do a lot of our summer hiring earlier in the year, in January, February, typically those recruitments are out and open,” Marsh said.

That means seasonal labourers like grass cutters and “all kinds of different jobs” may have already been filled, and the city will add new employees even after the freeze date.

Additionally, if any of the positions weren’t filled, they will be, and if those that were filled become vacant, they’ll be filled again.

“Those postings stay open until the work is filled," Marsh said. "Again we may have seasonal labourers quit in June, then we’d go back to the posting and then we’d fill that vacancy."

Marsh was unable to speak in definite terms about the positions that won’t be filled, since postings are made for vacancies as they occur, but she did say new postings normally made between March and August that won’t go up this year are “diverse.”

“Everything from clerical staff to management positions," she said. "It depends on what staff turnover is like."

Marsh believes that based on the past three years, an average year of new hires made by the city is “around the 400 number.”

However, that marker would include firefighters, police hires and transit operators—all uniformed positions excluded from the hiring freeze.

She said they’d “look at any position” in any department, and try to make sure there is no other way to provide the service before approving a new hire.