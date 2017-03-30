Architecture film fest encourages first forays into movie-making

While Winnipeg is known for some of its pristine historic buildings, an April contest by the Architecture and Design Film Festival aims to celebrate the shabby and chic stories behind our built landscape.

Archishorts asks entrants to submit two-minute videos about architecture or design for the chance to be featured in Canada’s only film festival dedicated to the topics.

The Architecture and Design Film Festival runs from May 3 to 7 at venues around Downtown Winnipeg and the Exchange District.

"Anyone can make a short film using any device they want. It doesn’t need to be a sophisticated, hi-tech operation," said co-curator Ted Landrum.

"You can’t necessarily tell a long complicated story (in two minutes), but you can inspire, you can provoke, there can be slight humour (and) something at the end that has some sort of resolution or an opening onto some new way of thinking about the environment.'

Past winners included a silent film-inspired comedy centred around town and a Lego-animated short created by the kids at Art City.

Kent Mundle, an architecture studies graduate from the University of Manitoba who's now an associate with STUFF studio, won last year for his short, Shared City.

The film was inspired by an Ernest Hemingway story, A Clean, Well-Lighted Place, and the isolation of digital culture, Mundle said.

"I'm not sure why it won to be honest," he said. "There were other beautiful movies, some even professionally done. Mine was more of a collage because that's all I know how to do."

Landrum encouraged people of all ages to apply and flex their creativity. There are two submissions categories, one for adults and one for those 18 and under.

"The range of work from local students to international professionals is especially great," Mundle said. "Students need to realize early on that their inexperience and naiveté can be an asset they can use to think or talk about things that no one else can."

Short films should be submitted by April 10 to archishorts@gmail.com. The winning entries will be screened at Cinematheque on May 6 at noon.