Officials warn ice jams and runoff cause floodwaters to rise in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — Flood officials say ice jams and spring runoff are causing water to rise across much of southern Manitoba.

The Red River is expected to crest in Winnipeg this weekend and officials say ice may prevent them from operating the floodway which diverts water around the capital.

Winnipeg city officials say they are preparing to sandbag up to 50 properties.

An ice jam along the Red River just north of Winnipeg forced the closure of a bridge when water covered Highway 204.

The province says despite spring runoff, ice is still in place on many rivers, which is causing overland flooding in some areas.

Forecasters say soil moisture is very high following a wet fall, and river and lake levels are above normal in some areas.

Officials say they've put flood-fighting gear — including steamers and pumps — in the southwest and are in touch with municipal emergency co-ordinators.

"A combination of rapid melt, ice jamming and blocked culverts may lead to a rapid rise in water levels on tributaries and may cause localized overland flooding," the province said in its flood bulletin issued Thursday. "Municipal and provincial crews are thawing culverts on a priority basis."

Spring flooding has become almost an annual event in Manitoba, where meltwater rushes in from as far away as South Dakota and the Rockies. In many years, farmland is underwater briefly while towns and cities remain dry.