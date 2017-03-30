Manitoba's Special Olympians snag 12 medals from World Winter Games

Every Manitoban Special Olympian who attended the World Winter Games in Austria this month came home with a medal, a rare feat the athletes and coaches are celebrating.

Elijah Ilag, Christine Peters, Adam Lloyd, Valerie Delorme, Michael Milani, Elijah Wood and Darren Boryskavich represented the province in three sports—floor hockey, snowshoeing and alpine skiing—with help from coaches Sabrina Klassen, Joanne Zahaiko and Ron Struch.

Manitobans scored 12 medals, while Team Canada brought home 118 medals altogether.

Winnipeg-based alpine skier Milani earned silver and bronze in slalom ski races.

"I did good in the competition," he said proudly in an interview Thursday. "I had a fun trip in Austria… it was beautiful."

Delorme, who hails from Altona, had an accident in Austria, losing a snowshoe in her 100-metre race.

The setback could have been crushing, but she recovered in stride, said her coach Joanne Zahaiko.

"As a coach watching that, you’re devastated. But as an individual, what she had to go through mentally to bring herself back to run that next race the next day, and not focus on the negative… She pulled it off and I’m quite proud of her," Zahaiko said.

Delorme casually brushed the error aside, choosing to focus on the good.

"Apparently you’re supposed to cross the finish line with two snowshoes, not one," she said with a laugh before detailing her wins—a silver in the 4 x 100-metre snowshoe relay and a bronze in the 200-metre dash.

She called the World Winter Games experience "phenomenal" and said she’s been flooded with congratulations since arriving home.

Delorme said she’s scheduled to dine with Altona's mayor, tour the Manitoba legislature and be interviewed on TV.

Zahaiko said the athletes’ attitudes are part of what’s kept her coming back to coach Special Olympians in basketball and snowshoeing for 24 years.

"It’s very rewarding and I think when I started volunteering, I started by being able to support the athletes," she said. "And maybe it might sound a little selfish, but now I get a lot out of it."

Following a basketball tournament she coached this year, Zahaiko said someone wrote her an anonymous letter to compliment the athletes’ sportsmanship.

"'It wasn’t about ego, it was about playing the sport,'" she recalled the letter writer saying. "It’s not about being a superstar, it’s about every ability level being able to do the best that they can."

Zahaiko encouraged Manitobans to come watch the Special Olympians compete in the Summer Games in Brandon June 16-18.