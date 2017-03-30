WAG curator vows Rodin's Thinker is safe on his watch, following million-dollar coin theft

When news broke of a Canadian million-dollar coin being snatched from Germany this week, the Winnipeg Art Gallery’s chief curator was left wondering how Berlin’s Bode Museum got shortchanged.

Police in Berlin say thieves broke into the museum before dawn Monday and made off with a 100-kilogram gold coin worth millions of dollars. The massive loonie was one of only six produced by the Royal Canadian Mint since 2007.

Five of the coins were sold to external customers, while one remains "safe and sound in the mint’s high security vaults," according to mint spokesperson Alex Reeves.

Andrew Kear, who’s being announced as the WAG’s new chief curator Thursday, pointed to extra security measures the gallery takes when handling expensive works, including the bronze cast of Auguste Rodin’s The Thinker (worth $1 million), on display until April 9.

Security cameras line the ceilings, while guards roam the exhibition areas day and night, he said. So chances of making off with the 450-kilogram sculpture are slim.

"We’re more worried about small paintings," Kear said. "Those works, we’ve fixed them to the walls. So if you go in there and try to pull them from the walls, you’ll actually take some of the wall with you or you won’t be able to do it."

The Thinker on display at the WAG is one of 30 bronze casts from the original plaster, produced after the artist's death with permission from the Rodin Museum in Paris.

As for the giant loonie gone astray—and likely to be melted down and sold for millions, experts say—the mint could replace it, if the Bode Museum wanted.

“We set a mintage (limit) of 10 for these coins. We could therefore still produce four more million-dollar coins if customers come forward with an order,” said Reeves in an email.

The million-dollar coin was originally supposed to be a one-off the mint designed to promote a new line of pure gold bullion coins. Then customers came forward asking to buy the massive coin, so five more were produced.

– With files from The Canadian Press and The Associated Press

A “ridiculous” robbery at the WAG

The last major robbery at the WAG happened in 1971, Kear said, in a cycle of events the WAG dubbed "ridiculous," on its website.

Montreal artist Roger Vilder created two silicone breasts mounted in aluminum frames and titled "Every Man’s Dream No. 1." and "No. 2."

During the twelfth Winnipeg Show at the gallery, a thief made off with "No. 1," a piece valued at $125.

The thief returned the artwork five days later at The Bay across the street, apparently "a little bit cagey" about the attempted robbery, Kear said.

Bay staff thought the wrapped package could be a bomb, so they called in explosives experts to check its contents.