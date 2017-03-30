Winnipeg man accused of online directing of cross-border child porn

WINNIPEG — A cross-border investigation has led to charges against a Winnipeg man who is accused of going online to direct the alleged sexual assault of a six-year-old child in the United States.

Police say they were contacted around the middle of last year by the Virginia-based National Centre for Missing Exploited Children about child sexual abuse images from a Winnipeg-based Internet address.

A man was arrested and charged with possessing and making child pornography after a search of a Winnipeg home in November turned up images of alleged victims as young as eight months.

The accused was released on bail but further checks revealed live-streaming contact with an unidentified male in the U.S. who was allegedly assaulting a child in his care under the direction of a person in Winnipeg.

Greg Alan Jamieson, who is 45, was arrested and remains in custody on charges that include child exploitation and sexual interference.