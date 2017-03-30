Cross-border child porn investigation leads to Winnipeg man’s arrest

*Warning: This story contains disturbing details.

A Winnipeg man is facing multiple child sexual abuse charges after an assault against a six-year-old was live-streamed on social media from the U.S.

Calling it a "difficult" press release to write, Winnipeg police Const. Rob Carver explained how Greg Alan Jamieson, 45, was arrested March 27 following a lengthy investigation.

The police service's Internet child exploitation unit (ICE) was first alerted to child sexual abuse images from a Winnipeg-based IP address in mid-2016. It was the National Centre for Missing Exploited Children – a non-government organization in the States similar to the Winnipeg-based cybertip.ca – that notified police.

Following an investigation, police traced the disturbing images involving children as young as eight months old to a Winnipeg home. Jamieson was arrested and charged with making and possessing child pornography, then released on bail.



Upon further investigation, ICE found "communication" between a male suspect in the U.S. and someone in Winnipeg on an unnamed popular instant messaging app. The American suspect was live-streaming the sexual assault of a six-year-old child in his care. Police say the Winnipeg individual was directing the suspect to commit sexual acts on the child.

The American suspect and the child are still unidentified. But Winnipeg police are working with the National Child Exploitation Coordination Centre and the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to locate and identify them.

Police believe Jamieson may be linked to that live-streaming case. As a result, they charged Jamieson with several counts of child abuse, including making child pornography and sexual interference.

Carver said Winnipeg police hear child sexual assault reports on a daily basis.

"It is not uncommon. It is everywhere. It’s in every community," he said.

Signy Arnason, director of cybertip.ca, said 70 per cent of child sexual abuse occurs in a home setting. She said we need a "wakeup call" that there are people out there with sexually deviant behaviour towards children.

"It could be someone you know."