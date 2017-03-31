Five things to do in Winnipeg this weekend, March 31-April 2

Nobody puts Baby in the corner

It is almost hard to believe it’s been 30 years since Dirty Dancing, starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey, foxtrotted its way into the hearts of movie goers on the big screen. If you want to relive the hit '80s movie, but through a live experience, check out Dirty Dancing – The Classic Story on Stage at the Centennial Concert Hall Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 – all 8 p.m. shows. Hit songs from the famous flick will be played by an eight-piece band. Walk away feeling like you’ve had the time of your life! For info, go to cenntennialconcerthall.com

Have a fun geek-end

If you’re a fan of Buffy the Vampire Slayer, grab your autograph book and head down to the RBC Convention Centre where you can meet Emma Caulfield who plays “Anya Jenkins” on the show. Caulfield and other guests will be featured at the Manitoba Comic Con & Sci Fi Expo Sat, April 1 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sun, April 2 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Exhibitors, artists, cosplayers, oh my! Visit www.c4winnipeg.com for show and ticket info.

Tweet…tweet…buzz…buzz

If you really want to learn about sex, love and relationships, you might want to see the on-stage comedy The Birds and the Bees at the PTE (located at Portage Place). Canadian playwright Mark Crawford takes the issue deeper and portrays a story about family and human nature … all with a sense of humour. Shows run Friday, March 31, Saturday, April 1 and Sunday, April 2 at 8 p.m. Matinees are Saturday 3 p.m. and Sunday 2 p.m. Ticket info is available at www.pte.mb.ca

Weezer no sneezer

Pretty sure there were a number of “oh yeahs” belted out loud by local fans when it was announced that the American rock band Weezer would be making a stop in Winnipeg on Sun, April 2. The group, known for well-known hits including “Beverly Hills” will perform in the ‘Peg for the first time in its 20-year career. Opening for the group will be The Trews and the Flatliners. Show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets still available via www.ticketmaster.ca

For the love of art