Hunter from South Carolina fined $12K for illegally killing grizzly bear in Manitoba

WINNIPEG — An American man has been fined $12,000 for illegally killing a grizzly bear in northern Manitoba.

Manitoba Sustainable Development says conservation officers investigated a tip that a visiting, licensed hunter had illegally killed a grizzly bear while hunting in northern Manitoba in June 2015.

Grizzly bears are protected under Manitoba's Endangered Species and Ecosystems Act.

Carl Brown Jr. of South Carolina was charged with killing an extirpated species in 2015.

He was found guilty on Wednesday and ordered to pay $10,000 in fines and $2,000 in court costs.