Lengthy waitlist for provincial nominee program nearly clear, province says

The education minister has just one day left to accomplish his goal of scrapping the lengthy waitlist for Manitoba’s Provincial Nominee Program.

And he has almost completely fulfilled his promise.

In an email Thursday – a day before Ian Wishart's March 31 deadline – a spokesperson for the minister said about 80 files from 2014-2015 remain in the queue. The outstanding files need extra documents from applicants "in accordance with the program’s fairness and integrity provisions."

In April 2016, there were over 5,100 applications pending, the spokesperson said, with some dating as far back as 2013.

The government pledged that new candidates who submit complete applications to the program will be processed in six months or less.

Cindy Lamoureux, MLA for Burrows and Liberal immigration critic, staged a 33-hour sit-in outside Wishart’s office in February, demanding answers about the MPNP program.

She was surprised to hear how drastically the PC government cut the waitlist in about a year.

"If that is accurate, mad props to them. I’ll believe it when I see it," Lamoureux said, attributing her doubts to anecdotal stories she's heard from community members.

"Every Monday night I go to my McDonald’s (for a community town hall) and at least five or six people came to me last Monday about still waiting (on the MPNP list)," she said.

Starting Saturday, the government is enacting a $500 application fee for those applying to the skilled worker stream of the nominee program, which Lamoureux said she doesn't agree with.

The revenue will be reinvested into services for immigrants and refugees, including jobs programs, according to Wishart’s spokesperson.

A group of activists called Save MPNP has criticized the new fee as an extra barrier for already cash-strapped immigrants trying to come to Canada.

"You’re reducing the backlog, but you’re making immigration harder for people," said member Anthony Huynh Thursday.

Hoping to negotiate with Wishart before the change took effect, Save MPNP set up a meeting with him about a month ago.

Huynh said the facetime was scheduled for Friday, but on Thursday, a government aide told them the meeting would be postponed until April 6 due to scheduling conflicts.

"Even the fact that they wanted to meet the day before is kind of a slap in the face," Huynh said. "Because you can’t really consult with someone the day before they’re implementing the changes."