Matt Andersen gears up for rare tribute to The Band at the Burt

Though he’s become internationally known for his signature bluesy growl, Matt Andersen also excels at paying homage to the greats.

The New Brunswick-born blues artist has performed soulful covers of Bill Withers' "Ain’t No Sunshine" and Bruce Springsteen's "I’m on Fire," while putting out nine albums of original material, most recently 2016’s Honest Man.

On a break from touring solo, he’s teamed up with Amy Helm and Corb Lund for a special tribute to The Band.

Forty years after The Last Waltz—The Band’s farewell concert captured on film by a young Martin Scorcese—the musicians are marking the occasion with four theatre shows across western Canada.

The first stop is in Winnipeg Monday night at the Burton Cummings Theatre, a perfect venue for the rare entertainment event, Andersen said.

Metro: Why was it important to you to take a few days off from touring your own music to do this collaboration?

Matt Andersen: "It was more just the opportunity to do this show. It wasn’t anything that I needed to take off my own time from. I’ve just always been a fan of that concert. Any Canadian musician, I think, growing up at some point has learned how to play "The Weight" or something like that. So it was just great to be asked… I think it’s just going to be a really cool project and a lot of fun to do."

Metro: Are you guys going to be reinterpreting this music to modernize it or would that be kind of sacrilegious to you?

MA: “We aren’t going to try to go note for note. You want to make sure you play the parts that make the song the song. You don’t want to take too many liberties and just suit yourself. We’re going to ride that line I think of putting our own spin on stuff and still keeping pretty true to the original.”

Metro: You’ve been through Winnipeg before and had lots of success here at the Folk Festival and elsewhere. Do you feel like you have a special connection to Winnipeg?

MA: "I always have a good time in Winnipeg. The Folk Fest is always fun and I did the West End Cultural Centre a couple times and the last couple times I’ve been in town, it’s been the Burton Cummings and I love that theatre. It’s one of my favourite spots anytime we tour through.

That theatre’s just got such a great vibe. It’s got a kind of rough, eerie vibe to it, which I like when I play a show. I really like that we’re going back in there. I think also playing these songs in that kind of venue is how it’s meant to be—what it’s made for, really."