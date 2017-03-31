Manitoba RCMP suspend officer charged with assaulting his kids
Police said assault charges against the officer were laid Wednesday, related to alleged abuse that occurred between 2010 and 2016.
Manitoba RCMP have suspended one of their own following a complaint he abused his own children.
In a news release, the provincial police said the Major Crimes Services unit investigated the complaint, with monitoring from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.
Police charged the implicated officer with assault and assault with a weapon on Wednesday. The charges were related to allegations of abuse that happened between 2010 and 2016.
RCMP won't release the name of the officer, his detachment or the number of children involved in order to protect the victims' identities.
"We hold our officers accountable for their actions," said Chief Superintendent Mark Fisher in the news release. "In addition to the charges laid yesterday, a Code of Conduct internal investigation is also being initiated."
Police said the officer worked for the RCMP for seven years and has been suspended with pay.
