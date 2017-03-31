Winnipeg man accused of killing teen to go directly trial on murder charge

WINNIPEG — The man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a Winnipeg teen is heading directly to trial.

A direct indictment of Nicholas Bell-Wright was signed by Manitoba's deputy justice minister on March 20.

It means the trial will go to the Court of Queen's Bench without proceedings in provincial court.

Cooper Nemeth, 17, was last seen leaving a party in February 2016.

His body was found days later in a garbage bin.

Bell-Wright is to next appear in court on April 12.