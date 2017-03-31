Winnipeg scaling back flood preparations as operations begin

Winnipeg scaled back flood preparations on Friday after Manitoba officials moved to divert water around the city.

The Red River floodway began operating in anticipation of the river cresting in the city sometime on the weekend.

City officials said activating the floodway meant there were 25 properties at risk, down from 50.

The number of sandbags needed was also cut to 20,000 from 75,000.

Officials said the anticipated crest was believed to be manageable and wasn't expected to cause much disruption.

The rest of the province was still seeing water rise due to a combination of ice jams and spring runoff.

Forecasters have said soil moisture is very high following a wet fall, and river and lake levels are above normal in some areas.