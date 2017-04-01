Blue Bombers, running backs coach Avon Cobourne agree to part ways

WINNIPEG — Running backs coach Avon Cobourne quit the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, the team announced on Saturday.

Cobourne is pursuing interests outside of football and the team says a search for his replacement has already begun.

The Blue Bombers will finalize its entire coaching staff in the next few weeks.

Cobourne was a running back for the Montreal Alouettes between 2006-10 and then with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in 2011 and 2012. He was an all-star in 2008, 2009 and 2012 and was named Grey Cup most valuable player in 2009.