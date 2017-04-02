City of Winnipeg and 25 homes prepared for flood conditions

A little more than two dozen properties have been turned into fortified sand(bag) castles as the City of Winnipeg continues to brace for the worst and hope for the best during the 2017 flood season.

Chris Carrol, manager of Waste Water Services, said the city is "very well prepared to deal with the river conditions that we're seeing... and the river conditions we expect to see."

Sandbag dikes were put in place over the weekend at 25 properties flood forecasters determined were in need of immediate sandbag protection.

Spokesperson Ken Allen said "things are going very well" on the sandbag front overall, as city crews continue to work closely with property owners who are affected by current river levels.

"All of the sandbag dikes that needed to be completed are in place holding or ready to hold back water if that's required," he said.

Carrol noted there are "an additional 25 properties" on notice, where the risk is not quite immediate but could be in a hurry if precipitation raises river levels later this week.

Should those properties or any other require sandbagging, Allen said the city's sandbag reserve has already been sufficiently topped up.

"In terms of sandbag production crews were again busy overnight (Saturday) producing sandbags, we have now replenished the city's stockpile of sandbags and have 60,000 additional sandbags on hand," he said. "If additional sandbags are required, we can respond very quickly."

Looking forward, Carrol also said the "amount of precipitation that is in the forecast has been taken into consideration," and is not presently much of a concern.

Overall, "the river levels we are seeing today are generally in line with what we see in the spring," he said. Not worse, not scary.

South Winnipeg Coun. Janice Lukes said she found that sentiment shared by homeowners who are often at risk of flooding and are once again this year, as she toured several properties in her area that required sandbags over the weekend.

"They've got their two-foot dike and they're good," she said. "I think in the big picture of what we've all experienced out here this is minor."

Still, she said "there's always that apprehension."

For the most part it comes from the unknown or less predictable variables; sudden ice jams, high precipitation volumes or a string of hot days could change the flood outlook somewhat suddenly, "so you have to really be on it," Lukes said.

While it can be nerve-wracking, she thinks it helps when people see city crews out staking and surveying constantly, or see how fast a dike can go up if it's needed.

"One we did yesterday it took no time to build," she said. "It's really quite amazing when you've got a lot of people."

The city is advising homeowners take the following steps to protect their property:

Residents who live along the river should move or secure any structures or equipment near the water’s edge, such as docks, sheds, gazebos, irrigation pumps, and recreational equipment. The rising river level will affect each property owner differently. To ensure maximum protection against basement flooding, arrange for a licensed plumber to install a sewer line backup valve and a sump pit with pump in the basement. Inspect backup valves and sump pump drainage systems to make sure they are functioning properly. Ensure drainage is directed away from the home by extending downspouts away from the basement walls and ensuring the earth is built up around the house.

Manitoba outlook

While Winnipeg dodges the worst of this flood season, other communities around the province aren't so lucky.