Local planners hope new Exchange District ideas will spring up at visioning workshops

Winnipeggers with fresh, hot, well rounded ideas—ideas like doughnuts, so to speak—are being asked to share their thoughts on how to liven up the city’s Exchange District.

Landscape architects, designers and planners from HTFC Planning & Design are teaming up with the owners of Bronuts Donuts + Coffee to host two “Trace the Exchange” workshops at the cafés King Street location April 10 at noon.

Inspired by a "whimsical" map of the area that currently hangs at Bronuts, HTFC planner Jason Syvixay said they wanted to create an interactive exercise that lets participants draw their ideas onto tracing paper and maps of the Exchange.

“The best ideas are hatched over coffee,” Syvixay said. “Workshops like these present an opportunity to harness the creative energy of our community and to encourage greater participation towards collective visioning for the future of our downtown.”

The area is considered to be home to the highest concentration of artists, innovators and creative designers in the city.

Going green and working towards rebalancing the nature deficit by giving people reasons to spend time outside will be a key focus of the workshops, in addition to other design interventions to inspire people to visit the Exchange District.

“Making urban design accessible and participatory with these types of workshops help to get ideas percolating and makes everyone a part of the process,” said Constantina Douvris, HTFC Senior Associate.

“We’re eager to hear from the public - from walkability and cycle-friendliness to opening up Portage and Main and installing more patios - there is a lot of opportunity in downtown’s Exchange District.”

Those who want to participate online can share ideas and work of art on Instagram (tag @htfcwpg @bronutswpg @the_exchange_winnipeg) to be entered for a chance to win a box of doughnuts, sponsored by Exchange District BIZ.

“We can't wait to hear what people would like to see pop-up in the Exchange District,” said Brett Zahari, Bronuts co-owner.