Manitoba announces April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month

The provincial government announced April will be Sexual Assault Awareness Month on Monday, citing data that shows Manitoba's rate of reported sexual assaults is far worse than the national average.

There were 1,356 sexual assaults reported to police in Manitoba in 2015, according to Statistics Canada, among the 21,362 sexual assaults reported nationally.

In Manitoba, there were 104 sexual violence victims for every 100,000 people, whereas in Canada the rate is about 59 people per 100,000.

"Manitoba has a high rate of sexual violence and sexual assault against women and girls. Unfortunately, many victims don’t feel comfortable coming forward to report these incidents," said Sport, Culture and Heritage Minister Rochelle Squires. "We must change the dialogue to support survivors."

According to Statistics Canada figures from 2014, about 95 per cent of sexual assault victims didn't come forward to police.

"It is important for all of us to think about how we can prevent sexual violence to keep women and girls safe in Manitoba, and what we can do individually and collectively to support survivors," Squires said. "One approach we can all take is to become more informed on what consent means."

The government is offering two workshops this month to discuss sexual assault awareness in Winnipeg and Brandon.

The first session happens Friday in Winnipeg from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Mawi Wi Chi Itata Centre (445 King St.). Members of Ka Ni Kanichihk, Klinic, Manitoba Victim Services, Manitoba Prosecution Service, the RCMP and the Winnipeg Police Service are scheduled to speak.

A similar workshop about consent culture is scheduled for April 26 at Brandon University's Louis Riel Room from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Panelists will include representatives from Brandon University, Brandon Pride, the Sexuality Education Resource Centre and Women’s Resource Centre.

The province asked those interested to pre-register by phoning 204-945-6281 or 1-800-263-0234 (toll free) or emailing msw@gov.mb.ca. Both of the sessions will be available via webinar as well, by registering at www.manitoba.ca/msw.