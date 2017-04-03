Super Spike's 2017 lineup includes sets by Sam Roberts Band, The Lytics, Noble Thiefs

Manitoba's biggest beach volleyball tournament has announced the musicians amping up for its outdoor sets come summer.

The Sam Roberts Band will be headlining MTS Super Spike 2017, which happens July 21-22 at Maple Grove Rugby Park (190 Frobisher Rd).

The Juno award-winning rock band is among nine acts so far scheduled to perform over the two-day festival.

From Winnipeg, hip-hop group The Lytics, blues artist the Reverend Rambler, and rockers The Noble Thiefs and Electric Feel are all on deck.

Early bird registration for volleyball players is on until June 11. Weekend passes for non-tournament participants go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at superspike.ca.

Super Spike, now in its 16th year, formerly fundraised for the national women's volleyball team, who were based out of Winnipeg for 24 years before recently relocating to Richmond, B.C.