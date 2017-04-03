Jets recall two top-scoring Moose prospects

Two herd-leading Moose are getting a chance to show an NHL audience what they've got, as the Winnipeg Jets have recalled the pair of productive prospects for their final three games of 2016-17.

First year pros Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic, both 20-years-old, were selected by the Jets in the first round of the 2015 NHL entry draft, 17th and 25th respectively.

While Connor stuck with the Jets after training camp in 2016, he was demoted to the Moose after just 19 games and four points; but after joining Roslovic on the languishing team's top line, the two went on a tear.

Roslovic, named an AHL all-star earlier this season, has scored 13 goals and produced 45 points through 61 games–including 17 points in his last 17 games–while Connor has scored 23 goals and 42 points in 49 games since Dec. 9.