Jones on Jets: Forward call-ups like a training camp preview

Don't worry about waiting all summer to see Winnipeg Jets players and prospects competing for jobs, just tune into the team's last few games.

Because Winnipeg's pride and joy has been eliminated from the NHL post-season for the fifth time in six seasons, the points earned in the homestretch of this 2016-17 season are moot, and speculation as to what will change next year are all fans have.

A lot of that speculation involves looking critically at the roster. Where are the weak spots, how can they be addressed, is there a prospect coming up who's an upgrade?

And while stats guys, sports writers, eye-test advocates and most fans in general can (and do) disagree about the team's weak links, most can agree scoring isn't the problem.

Mark Scheifele, Patrik Laine, Nikolaj Ehlers, Blake Wheeler, Bryan Little and Mathieu Perreault are among the most productive top-six forwards of any team in the league, and the team is seventh overall in scoring.

So what benefit is there in calling up two offensively gifted forward prospects–Kyle Connor and Jack Roslovic–for the last three games? Well, in all likelihood, the fans aren't the only people in Winnipeg already focused on next year.

Take it from coach Paul Maurice, who said in a Monday press conference that seeing how players "fit together" into the lineup "matters as much as who the individual is."

"First you acquire as many good young talented players as you possibly can, you make a decision, I guess as a coach, as to who gets the big minutes, and then how those other pieces fit becomes their biggest challenge at times of getting into the lineup," Maurice said.

He hinted at his reason for calling up the two forwards by talking about how important the final games of the season are for players like Andrew Copp and Joel Armia and Nic Petan and Marko Dano.

Put simply, all of those guys, as well as Roslovic and Connor, are already fighting for ice time in 2017-18. Maurice is adding ingredients to his line blender to come up with a better bottom six, and said "how they fit together is an important piece."

He said he's expecting a "battle in that centre ice position," which depends heavily on whether Copp is there or if he demonstrates "he can play the wing maybe as effectively," but also likely upon how Roslovic looks in what will be his first brief sampling of NHL action.

What's going to give one player an edge of another? Most likely the ability to demonstrate defensive responsibility. For all of the Jets' firepower, their minus-15 goal differential is a glaring weakness they don't share with other high-scoring teams. It would make sense if defensive-mindedness became a heavily weighted factor in filling up (or moving up) the roster next year.

Maurice even said moving forward he may be looking at taking "Adam Lowry out of that bottom-six group" because he's happy where his game is at "for a defensive minded player" with 15 goals on the year.

Roslovic told reporters Monday he has worked on making his game "more complete" with the Moose this year, adding he's worked on his defensive game, "it's gotten a lot better," and he's still looking to improve more.

Likewise, Connor, who started the season with the Jets before being sent down to the Moose, said he's worked on his "200-foot game," winning battles, and playing "the right game."

That's good.