Downtown food court ousts old eateries in favour of new concourse design

The food court below 201 Portage has gone dark—in parts—since Friday as its property developers mull plans for a concourse renovation that will see most of its previous vendors leave the building.

Rosanne Hill, managing director of Harvard Developments Inc., said a food court facelift is in order so 201 Portage can stay competitive in the downtown lunch market.

“The other buildings (at Portage and Main) were upgrading and we needed to upgrade as well,” she said. “Change is always difficult, right? It always is. But this will be a fresh, bright, lovely new amenity for the tenants in the building and I think everybody will benefit.”

Some of the previous tenants begged to differ as they told Metro they felt forced out during the redevelopment process.

“In the middle of January is when they told us this was all happening. We had heard rumours for months,” said Marshall Sokoliuk, the previous owner of Il Pranzo Italian Eatery. He echoed sentiments from another vendor who spoke on condition of anonymity.

A third vendor, Woo Chun, who manages Iris Bon Sushi Asian Bistro, said he wasn't sure what was next for his restaurant, though he was considering working with management to stay put.

Some, but not all of the tenants were given the opportunity to renew their leases past 2017, Hill said, though she wouldn't reveal which ones.

“We spent time with each and every tenant and looked at their individual circumstances and we provided financial compensation” to those who weren’t being kept on, she said.

Hill said Harvard wasn't sure until January what they would be doing with the basement space, which is why they didn’t alert tenants earlier—a statement Sokoliuk refuted.

“They knew damn well what was going on in mid-summer, but they just chose not to tell us," Sokoliuk said, noting he saw architects measuring the basement and drawing up blueprints last year.

"They chose to keep stringing us along because…if we would have moved our stuff out, then they don’t get rent."

Green Park, Mmmuffins, City Sub, Wox Oriental, Dee’s BBQ, Iris and Il Pranzo were the most recent occupants of the basement space.

Hill said "a number of those tenants were on rent relief" and struggling to get by.

Sokoliuk said he packed up at the end of February and is now selling off his equipment because he didn't have enough time to find a new restaurant space. He said he lost about $150,000 in investments.

“The whole thing is frustrating,” he said. “If they would have just been honest in mid-summer and said, ‘Hey listen you guys, when the leases are up, unfortunately we’re going in a different direction,’ I would have completely understood that."