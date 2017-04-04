Three people found dead outside home in Manitoba, RCMP no risk to public
SELKIRK, Man. — RCMP in Selkirk, Man., say a woman and two men have been found dead outside a residence in the community.
Mounties say they responded to a report of shots fired at a home in east Selkirk on Monday evening.
The bodies were found when officers arrived on the scene.
Chief Supt. Mark Fisher says investigators do not believe there is any ongoing risk or threat to public safety, and no suspect is believed to be at large.
